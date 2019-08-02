Jake Link Smith age 18, a resident of the Zion Chapel Community, died Thursday August 1, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Jack, AL Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Jake Link Smith age 18, a resident of the Zion Chapel Community, died Thursday August 1, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Jack, AL Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.