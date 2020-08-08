Jake Lubert Morrow, Sr. age 89 of Elba, AL died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. Private family graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Min. Steve Reneau officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Elba United Methodist Church or the Elba Senior Citizens Center. Due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 virus, those attending are asked to utilize the CDC recommendations for social distancing, and the use of mask. The family ask for acknowledgements of love and support be shown by a simple nod or similar gesture, and please forgo hugs and handshakes at this time.
Survivors include: daughter - Gypsy Morrow (Andy) Smith, Gantt, AL; sons - James Blue (Aleah) Morrow, Smyrna, GA, and Jake Lubert (Cheryl) Morrow, Jr., Birmingham, AL; grandsons - Jake Morrow, Atlanta, GA, Charlie Morrow, Houma, LA, and Mitch Morrow, Birmingham; granddaughters - Samantha Morrow, Elba, and Anna Lyn Morrow, Tuscaloosa, AL.
Jake Lubert Morrow was preceded in death by his wife - Sammy Joann Blue Morrow, father - Jake Wise Morrow and mother - Alma Lubert Morrow.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Morrow family.
