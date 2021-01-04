Rev. James Alvie Adcock age 87 of Elba, AL died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held from Taylor Hill Community Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. James Hataway officiating. Limited seating will be available for the service.
Burial services will follow in the Taylor Hill Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home of Elba in charge of arrangments.
Visitation will be at Taylor Hill Community Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: wife - Joy Mae Adcock, Elba; daughter - Susan Elaine Wise; sons – Wayne (Lynn) Adcock, Keith (Penny) Adcock, Kenneth (Donna) Adcock, and Michael (Paula) Adcock; brother - Larry (Cheryl) Adcock; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
