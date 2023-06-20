James Allen Simmons age 71 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dustin Wisecarver officiating. Committal services will follow in the Wise Mill Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: daughter - Kasey (Justin) Odom, New Brockton, AL; son - Adam Meeks, Troy, AL; sister - Terease (Rick) Bludsworth, Elba; brother - Bobby (Donna) Simmons, Andalusia, AL.
Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his wife - Margaret Ann Simmons, daughter - Deborah Pugh, and sisters - Patricia Ann Johnson, and Linda Gail Jones.
