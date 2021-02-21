James Blair

James Haston Blair age 75 of Elba, AL died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Graveside services will be held from Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, February 23, 2021
at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bruce Williams officiating.
Survivors include: wife - Linda Padgett Blair, Elba; son – Dean (Melonee) Blair, Enterprise, AL; daughters - Debbie (John) Osburn, Milton, FL, and Delisa (Shane) Smith, Ozark, AL; step-sons - Larry Douglas (Regina) Greer, Jr., Coffee Springs, AL, and David Shane (Beverley) Greer, Opp, AL; grandsons - Brian (Megan) Blair, Tuscaloosa, AL, and Gavin Smith, Ozark; granddaughters - Lauren Nykanen (Cody Hardy), Bryan, TX, Emily (Hunter) Peaden, Milton, FL, Kaitlyn Parrish, Ozark, and Daisy Smith, Ozark; step granddaughters - Ashley Greer, Coffee Springs, AL, Victoria Greer, Enterprise, AL, and Kourtnee (Shane) Holcomb, Opp; step grandsons - Dalton Grider, Opp, and Stewart Greer, Coffee Springs; great grandsons – Carson Blair, Tuscaloosa, AL, and Jackson Blair, boh of Tuscaloosa; great granddaughter - Londyn Peaden, Milton, FL; step great granddaughters – Bryar Waltham, Enterprise, AL, and Abbi Reberio, Coffee Springs;
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Blair family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.