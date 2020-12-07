James Bush

James R. Bush Army Veteran age 86 of Tallahassee, FL died Saturday December 5, 2020 at Capitol Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel in Elba, AL on Wednesday December 9, 2020 beginning at 2:00. Burial will follow in the Harmony Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday December 9, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Flowers will be accepted or those who wish to make memorial contributions are asked to do so to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, c/o 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32308.
Survivors include his wife- Lida Mary Crosby Bush of Tallahassee; sons - Mike (Louise) Bush of Frederick, MD, and Bruce (Jennifer) Bush of Huntsville, AL; along with a brother-Lewis (Ruth) Bush of Pensacola, FL. Mr. Bush is also survived by grandchildren, Mandy Bush of Durham, NC, Brad (Courtney) Bush of Fredrick, MD, Adrian (Kevin) Alexander of Trussville, AL, Johnathan (Danielle) Bush of Madison, AL, and Charlie Crosby, Scott J. Crosby, Kyndall Rogers Estes, Johnathan Crosby, and Julia Crosby all of Tallahassee, FL along with great grandchildren, Addy Alexander and Charlotte Alexander both of Trussville, Jonah Bush of Madison, Daniel Bush of Frederick, and Mackenzie, Jemma, and Lucas Crosby of Tallahassee.
