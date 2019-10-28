Mr. James Donaldson, age 85, of Enterprise, Ala., died recently at Medical Center Enterprise.
Funeral services were held October 28, 2019 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
He was born on May 31, 1935 in Elba, Ala. to Charlie and Bonnie Donaldson. James married Doris Flowers on September 2,1956. James and Doris had six children; five sons and one daughter. James and his family moved to Ontario and remained for thirty years.
After retirement in 1984 James and Doris became self-employed, establishing “The Donaldson Home for Special Needs”. They moved back to Alabama in 1992 and continued working with people with special needs until 2011. During his lifetime James was a member of the Coffee County Board of Mental Health, an active parent advisor to Coffee County Training Center, and he was a member of the Ontario Montclair School Board.
James was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Bonnie; two sons, Clifford Devon and James Edward; two sisters, Quebe and Dorothy; three brothers, Charles Jr, Elis, and Hubert W; two nieces, Teresa and Earil; and two nephews, Tony and Bruce.
Survivors include his wife: Doris Donaldson; one foster son: Frank Acosta; three sons: Mickey Dee, John Earl, and Rodney Tyrone; one daughter: Doris Rene; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; one brother: Amos; one sister: Janary; and a host of nieces, nephews, distant family and friends
