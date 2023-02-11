James Franklin Miles age 56 of Montgomery, AL died Saturday, February 11, 2023 at residence. Graveside services will be held at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Cindy Childre, Montgomery; mother, Angelia Miles (Robert) Brightwell, Montgomery; daughter, Delana Nichole (Daniel) Hart, Geneva, AL; brother, Charles (Mayra) Miles, Oakland, FL; sisters, Hope (Justin) Trader, Alabaster, AL, and Kimberly (Jason) Ganitano, Enterprise, AL, as well as three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Vernon Miles,
