James Harrison

James A. Harrison of New Brockton, AL died on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was 88.
A private graveside service will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing.
James was born August 9, 1931 to the late LV and Rose Lee Harrison. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah H. Smith and brother, Ed Harrison.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Margie Harrison of New Brockton; sister, Carolyn Hart (Jim) of Green Valley, AZ; grandchildren, Brad Smith (Kim), Casey Hughes (Steven) and Emily D. Smith; great-grandchildren, Steven Smith, Bethany Smith, Taylor Hughes, Gavin Hughes and Sara Hancock (Austin Yarbrough); and several nieces and nephews.
