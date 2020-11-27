James L. Baker of Troy, AL, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence. He was 72 years old. Funeral services for James L. Baker were held Friday, November 27, 2020, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy with Pastor Wilburn Kirkland officiating, The family received friends Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. James was born April 9, 1948, in Ozark, AL, to the late Marvin Baker and Savanah Johnson Baker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Baker; a daughter, Tammy Mims; two grandsons, Brandon and Glen Mims; two sisters, Betty Folmar and Tiny Green.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Baker; sons: Greg Baker (Lynn), Marty Baker (Kelli), and Danny Ray Owens (Kelly); daughters: Diane Helmstetter (Phil), Teresa Campbell (Cowboy), and Tabatha Galloway (Chad); grandchildren: Chris Baker (Amanda), Chris Reaves, Michael Saizan, John Baker, Mason Owens, Wrangler Campbell, Justin Mims and Blake Mims, Kasey Parent, Little Marty Baker, Makayla Pinkerton (Michael), Hayle Galloway, and Jasmine Barnes (Rustin); eight great grandchildren, and special nephews, Bo Holder (Pam) and Marvin Holder. The guest book may be signed, and words of condolences expressed, at <www.skeenfuneralhome.com>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.