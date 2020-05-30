James Larry ( J.J.) Wallace, Jr. age 47, a resident of Hartford, AL died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be held at the Wise Mill Assembly of God Church Cemetery on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Shawn Crosby officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 virus no public visitation will be held. The family request in lieu of flowers memorials be made to theWise Mill Assembly of God Cemetery fund, c/o Chelita Hodge, 233 County Road 224, Elba, Alabama 36323.
"J.J." worked for the Coffee County Highway department for many years prior to having to take a disability leave due to ongoing health issues. He leaves behind a son - Jamie Wallace, Hartford; sister – Fran (Neil) Hughes, Goshen, AL; father - James Larry Wallace, Luverne, AL; brothers - Jason Wallace (DeAnn), Enterprise, AL, and Macky Wallace of Glenwood, AL. He is also survived by niece - Anna Hughes, Glenwood; nephews - Ben Hughes, Glenwood, William Wallace, and Grason Wallace, both of Enterprise, and William Cherry of Hartford; nieces - Felecity Wallace, Enterprise, and Rubye Cherry, Hartford.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ann Marler Wallace
