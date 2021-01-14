James Richard Henderson Sr, age 78, a resident of Coffee Springs, AL died January 10, 2021 at Brookdale
Assisted Living in Niceville, FL. Jim was born in Washington, D.C., to the late Claude Lawrence and Della Mae Henderson.
An American Veteran, Jim dedicated 28 years of military service to the United States Air Force. During his time in service Jim met Sarah, his wife for 27 years.
Jim leaves behind a daughter and son; Kimberly (Stan) Sisk, and James (Christina) Henderson, Jr; granddaughters - Kayla (David) Williams, Courtney (Travis) Mills, Kelsey Sisk and Auriel Henderson; grandsons - Jonathan and Joseph Henderson. He also leaves to cherish his memory; six great grandchildren- Jackson, Leighton, Nolan and Fletcher Williams and Charlotte and Lillian Mills; one sister - Dorothy H. (the late Chester) Allen and two brothers - Claude L. (Sherri) Henderson, Jr., and Robert "Bob" (Vicky) Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Graveside service and burial with Military Rites will be conducted at Wise Mill Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Elba, AL under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home on Friday January 15, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with the
Rev. Joe Ward officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left online at <www.hayesfuneralhome.net>.
