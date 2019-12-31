James Ralph Johnson, of Troy, AL died on December 23, 2019. He was born in Elba, AL. He was a graduate of Elba High School and received a Masters Degree in Education from Troy University. He joined the military as a young man and rose to the rank of Major. He was married to Frankie Woodham and they had one child, Timothy Alan Johnson. They lived in Troy where he farmed and raised cows for several years. Ralph left the military and began a career as a teacher and then ran the DECA program for the Alabama State Board of Education. He later retired and built the Pioneer Village north of Troy.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Macon and Arkey Johnson, wife Frankie Woodham Johnson, and his siblings Homer Johnson, Harley B Johnson, Gwen Johnson, and Evelyn Johnson Reeves.
He was survived by his sister Jonnie Travis of Elba, his son Tim Johnson (Laurianne) of Ozark, AL; grandsons Matt Johnson (Trisha) of Montgomery, AL, and Derek Johnson (Danielle) of Tampa, FL; granddaughter Breland Danner (Lee) of Ozark; and great grandchildren Lauren-Olivia Danner and Walter Tate Danner of Ozark. Funeral services will be held on Monday December 30, 2019 at Green Hills Cemetery at 11 AM. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy prior to funeral services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.