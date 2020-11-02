James Smith, Jr., age 87 of Enterprise, AL died October 26, 2020 at the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were held Sunday November 1, 2020, at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
He was the son of the late, Eddie and Cassie (Goynes) Smith, was born on January 25, 1933 in Enterprise. He attended Coffee County Training School. James leaves to cherish his memories three sisters: Eula Evans and Jessica Smith, Enterprise, AL, and Mary (Eddie) Dillard of Atlanta, GA. five brothers: Joe M. Smith, Fred (Marian) Smith, Curtis (Bonnie) Smith, Charles (Deborah) Smith, Huntsville, Al, George (Ruby) Smith, Kannapolis, N.C; three aunts, one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
