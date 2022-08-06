James Smith

James Alfred Smith, Jr. age 96 of Jack, AL died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, AL. Graveside services will be held from Wise Mill Assembly of God Cemetery on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Kenneth Hagler, Rev. Jimmy Eddins and Rev. Dustin Wisecarver officiating. Visitation will be at Wise Mill Assembly of God Church on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: sons - Jamey Ray (Rhonda) Smith, and Jamon Alfred Smith, both of Jack; sister - Mary Bush, Tallahassee, FL.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife - Katie Smith, father - James Alfred Smith, Sr., mother - Mary Martha Hussey Smith, son - James Howard Smith, daughter - Martha Sue Smith, and sisters - Beulah Owens.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Smith family.
