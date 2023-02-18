James Travis Spurlin 80 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Leon Fortune and Rev. Larry Wise officiating. Burial services will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughter - Jana Hutchinson, Kinston, AL; grandson - Brandon Hutchinson, Elba, and Justin Hutchinson, Enterprise, AL: brother-in-law - Jeff Smith, Enterprise.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Pam Spurlin, mother - Maudie Ree Spurlin, and sister - Myra Gene Long.
