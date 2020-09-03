James Terry Davis age 64 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at an Enterprise Hospital. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dr. John Granger officiating. Burial services will follow in the Goodman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Mary Kay Davis; sons - Daniel James (Brandy) Davis, Jody Matthews Davis, all of Elba and David Robert (Hannah) Davis, Opp, AL; granddaughter - Kalie Davis, and grandsons - John Davis, and Tucker Davis, all of Elba; sisters - Fay
Lawson, and Cindy Odom, both of Elba; brothers - Jerry Davis, New Brockton, AL, Gary (Darla) Davis, and Ray (Hilda) Davis, all of Elba.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his father - James Robert Davis, mother - Eunice Lanell Davis, and brother - Larry Davis.
