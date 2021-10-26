James Wyrosdick

James Wade “Jimmy” Wyrosdick, age 77, of Indianapolis, passed away October 19, 2021. He was born July 12, 1944 in Dothan, Alabama, to the late John Harmon and Ada Lee (Goodson) Wyrosdick. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and married Jacqueline M. Cooley. Jimmy was a licensed electrician and truck driver for Ryder Transportation Company. He was a member of Landmark Baptist Church, the United Auto Workers and an avid bowler.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 22, 2021 at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, in Indianapolis, Indiana and burial was held at Floral Park in Indianapolis. A celebration of life service will be held at Hayes Funeral Home chapel on Friday, November 5, 2021 beginning at 5:00 PM.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jacqueline Wyrosdick; children, Kathy Davis, Danny Richardson and Kimberley Hubbard all of Indianapolis, Indiana; siblings, Wayne Wyrosdick of Elba, Alabama, Joanne Bess of Kinston, Alabama, Sue Haymon of Newton, Alabama and Pete Wyrosdick of Haines City, Florida; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
