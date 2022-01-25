Baby Ja’Mir Caspin Gantt, of Opp, Ala., was born Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 and died the same day.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from the Chapel of Coleman Funeral Home in Elba, Ala.
Survivors include his father: A’mier Gantt; mother: Alexis Adkins; brothers: Tyrone Stoudemire and Keondre Stoudemire; sisters: Savanah Adkins and JaTiyah Mount; and grandmothers: Tarshonda Stoudemire and Venekia Gantt.
