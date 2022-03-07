Ms. Janet Lawford Hobbs, age 72, of Columbia, Ala., died peacefully Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home.
Janet was born Dec. 9, 1949 to the late George William and Grace Bradshaw Lawford in Elba, Ala., and she graduated from Elba High School. She was the activities coordinator at the Elba Nursing Home for many years. Janet liked to fish, and she loved her family and her beloved dachshund, Shelby.
Survivors include her children: Michelle (Brian) Ordway, Jeffrey Hobbs, and Melissa (Benji) Herrington; grandchildren: Brent Ordway (Allie), Will Ordway, Thomas Hobbs, Tanner Herrington, and Conner Herrington; one great grandchild: Dorathy Ella Ordway; and her sister: Barbara Ann Lawford.
