Janice Goodson age 70, a resident of Parkwood Nursing Home in Phenix City, AL died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Columbus Hospice Home in Columbus, GA due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. No formal services will be held. Ms. Goodson was laid to rest in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in the Victoria community under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Polly Goodson Thompson, and Roy E. Goodson, along with several siblings.
