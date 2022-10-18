Mrs. Janice Marie Anderson, age 76, of Opp, Ala., died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home in Opp.
In accordance with Ms. Anderson's and her family's wishes, no formal services will be held. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Anderson family.
Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her mother - Lottie Bane Senn, brother - Joseph Senn, and sisters - Betty Donaldson and Patsy Brooks.
Survivors include her husband: Myron Anderson, Opp; daughters: Shannon (Michael) Dubose, Goshen, Ala., Kim Bozeman, Andalusia, Ala.; granddaughters: Allison Dubose, and Ashley Bozeman; grandsons: Matt Dubose, Shelby Bozeman, Austin Bozeman, and Hayden Bozeman; great-granddaughter: Nevaeh Marshall; great-grandsons: Sabyn Bozeman, Tatum Bozeman, and Memphis Bozeman; sisters: Mary Ryals, Brantley, Ala., and Shirley Davis, Elba, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.