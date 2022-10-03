Janie Allen

Janie Marler Allen, age 71, of Elba, AL died Monday, October 3, 2022. at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie B. and Myrtle Marler, Glenwood, AL. Private services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include: son - Michael Waddell II (Christy), Montgomery, AL; sisters - Patricia Marler, Ozark, Charlotte Walkup (Bob), Naples, FL, and Marquita Davis, Dozier, AL; brothers - Ray Marler (Amy), Headland, AL, and Rex Marler, Glenwood, AL; granddaughters - Haley Waddell and Lindsey Waddell, Montgomery; nephews - Logan Marler, Headland, Chris Davis, Andalusia, AL and Latrese Davis, Dozier.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Allen family.
