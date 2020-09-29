Mrs. Janie K. Jones Amberson, of Gadsden, AL, formerly of Elba, AL, died at her home on Friday, September 25, 2020 after an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, R. S. Jones of Elba.
Survivors include her husband - Terry Amberson children - Tammy Brown, Camille (Matt) Whaley, Leigh Ann Amberson, and Brandi (Wesley) Todd; grandchildren - Sydney Eads, Madison Whaley, Caleb Whaley, Elliot Ford, Emma Grace Todd, Mattie Todd, Bradley Todd, Jordan Moon, Luke Brown and Jessie Brown; great grandchildren – Payson Cortez and Ella Cate Eads; mother - Lucille Jones; mother-in-law Kathleen Amberson; brothers; Dwane (Jo Anne) Jones and Joel Jones; Nieces – Leigh Ann (Recrdo) Medina and Melissa (Bobby) Bowden. Special great niece Olevia Medina and great nephew Gabriel Medina.
Janie grew up as a member of White Water Baptist Church in Elba where she played the organ for many years.
