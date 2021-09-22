Janie Christine Fields Lee age 34, a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL due to complications of COVID-19. Memorial services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, September 26, 2021 beginning at 3:00 PM with Sister Pat Kelley officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
She leaves behind her mother - Christine Stewart; husband - Larry Lee; son - A.J. Lee, and sister - Halle Stewart, all of Elba; Sister - Starla Edwards, Opp, AL; and a stepbrother - William Fields of Elba.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Lee family.
