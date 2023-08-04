Jannie Draper age 75 of Montgomery, AL died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Capitol Hill Healthcare. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jim Ingram officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include sons, Shaun Draper of Montgomery, AL and Kyle (Tammy) Draper of Equality, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Draper, and parents Annie L. Farris and Dorman A. Lawing.
