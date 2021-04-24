Jared English

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. - Philippians 4:13(NKJV)
This was the favorite Bible verse of Jared Norman English, who ascended to
Heaven on Sunday afternoon, April 18, 2021, on his way home from his
favorite place-church-where he did his favorite thing: worship God through
leading the congregation in song. Albeit brief by most standards, his life
which ended a mere week shy of his thirty-third birthday held measures of
fullness and richness more often seen in those spanning far more years.
Utterly joyful from the day he was born on April 26, 1988, in Montgomery,
Alabama, Jared awoke happy every morning with coos and giggles. His college
piano teacher remarked on his contagious enthusiasm and joy for life,
lighting up the university hallways with his very presence. Always wearing a
smile with a ready laugh on the verge, he relished invoking laughter from
others.
Jared loved people freely, fully, and unconditionally, with no consideration
of age, financial status, skin color, or other superficiality, and with no
apparent limit. His mother says, "He didn't know how to love just a little
bit; he loved big."
Known to initiate conversations with anyone anywhere, Jared in his
gregarious nature defied the stereotypical traits of Asperger's Syndrome,
the condition with which he was born. This defiance played out in all areas
of his life as his condition proved to be a gift rather than a detriment.
But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made
perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my
weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me. -2 Corinthians 12:9
This perceived weakness became the powerful instrument God used to shine His
light to others through Jared. Absolute faith in God was the most important
thing in Jared's life aside from his family. He prayed with full expectation
that his prayers would be answered. He never shied away from sharing his
faith and encouraging others to experience God's blessings. He invited
everyone he met to join him at church-coworkers, bandmates, people at the
gym, his barber, restaurant servers, strangers- everyone. Very often,
Jared's invitations yielded people showing up to worship with him.
Beyond faith and family, Jared pursued many interests. He earned the rank
of Eagle Scout. He avidly followed all Troy University Trojan sports,
seldom missing a game, and University of Alabama Crimson Tide football. As
much as he loved the latter, he remained quick to clarify that Troy would
always be his favorite. He enjoyed working out at his gym six days a week;
he was an excellent cook and loved to try new recipes; and he adored his cat
Simba, whom he had rescued as a severely malnourished kitten and nurtured
into full health. He also loved photography, travel, bicycling, camping,
and kayaking.
No greater passion, though, held sway over Jared than music. His first
piano teacher noticed that he was devouring his music lesson books, skipping
ahead of her assigned lessons each week. She also discovered that he had
perfect pitch around age 11. His prowess included composing, arranging, and
editing music. In high school, he earned the National Piano Guild Award
four consecutive years, along with State Finalist in the Alabama Young
Soloist piano competition and several All-State Band and All-State Soloist
awards.
In college at Troy, Jared played percussion in the famed Sound of the South
Marching Band; sang tenor in the Collegiate Singers; was chosen as
sweetheart of Tau Beta Sigma music sorority; and landed internships at
Atmosphere Recording Studio and Ariana Productions in Montgomery and at Red
Hot Jingles in Nashville. He earned his baccalaureate degree in music, with
primary instrument as piano, in 2014.
As his musical abilities and interests evolved, Jared's greatest joy came to
be leading the worship music in church. He spent all his free time studying
and listening to worship music. A graduate of the Worship Leader Institute,
Jared participated each week in the Middle Tennessee Friday Night Singings.
By invitation, he was a featured song leader each year at Songfest in
Cullman, Alabama. He coordinated and conducted a monthly worship service
at Carrick Glen assisted living facility in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Jared
maintained an extensive collection of hymnals and could name almost any song
in any hymnal by memory. In addition to sacred music, he played percussion
in both the Cedar Creek Community Band and in the Nashville Community
Concert Band, which honored him with the Players Inner Circle award in 2019,
chosen by vote of the entire band membership.
A member of Jared's church in Nashville wrote in a letter to his mother:
Jared left us with the ability to love everyone, in spite of differences.
He left us with the realization of how God can transform a life into what He
can use in His Kingdom, when one is open and willing.He was a welcome and
refreshing light that illuminated the church! He inspired those who
struggled with his "can do anything I put my mind to" attitude.I know when
we get to Heaven, Jared will be one of our Song Leaders, smiling from ear to
ear, with his hand up, helping us all stay in harmony. Thank you for sharing
your beautiful boy with us. We are the better for knowing and loving our
precious Jared.
A gift for all eternity as an example of God's purest work, Jared Norman
English was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe Farris and
Martha Lois Davis English; and his brother, Glenn Alan Davis. He is
survived by his parents, Paul Wesley and Cara Leigh English Catrett; his
brother, Wesley Thomas Catrett and wife Shay; his paternal grandparents,
Whitman Levi and Nellie Pearl Catrett; and scores of relatives, friends, and
siblings in Christ from Elba to Opp to Troy to Nashville, and everywhere
else his journey took him.
Funeral Services will be held for Jared Monday April 26, 2021 at the Elba
Church of Christ at 2:00 PM. with visitation from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at
the church.
Contributions in memory of Jared English can be made to:
Christian Student Center
703 University Avenue
Troy, Alabama 36081
