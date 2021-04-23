I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. - Philippians 4:13 (NKJV)
This was the favorite Bible verse of Jared Norman English, who ascended to Heaven on Sunday afternoon, April 18, 2021, on his way home from his favorite place-church-where he did his favorite thing: worship God through leading the congregation in song. Albeit brief by most standards, his life which ended a mere week shy of his thirty-third birthday held measures of fullness and richness more often seen in those spanning far more years.
Utterly joyful from the day he was born on April 26, 1988, in Montgomery, Alabama, Jared awoke happy every morning with coos and giggles. His college piano teacher remarked on his contagious enthusiasm anjoy for life, lighting up the university hallways with his very presence. Always wearing a smile with a ready laugh on the verge, he relished invoking laughter from others.
Jared loved people freely, fully, and unconditionally, with no consideration of age, financial status, skin color, or other superficiality, and with no apparent limit. His mother says, “He didn’t know how to love just a little bit; he loved big.”
Known to initiate conversations with anyone anywhere, Jared in his gregarious nature defied the stereotypical traits of Asperger’s Syndrome, the condition with which he was born. This defiance played out in all areas of his life as his condition proved to be a gift rather than a detriment.
But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. -2 Corinthians 12:9
This perceived weakness became the powerful instrument God used to shine His light to others through Jared. Absolute faith in God was the most important thing in Jared’s life aside from his family. He prayed with full expectation that his prayers would be answered. He never shied away from sharing his faith and encouraging others to experience God’s blessings. He invited everyone he met to join him at church-coworkers, bandmates, people at the gym, his barber, restaurant servers, strangers-everyone. Very often, Jared’s invitations yielded people showing up to worship with him.
Beyond faith and family, Jared pursued many interests. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He avidly followed all Troy University Trojan sports, seldom missing a game, and University of Alabama Crimson Tide football. As much as he loved the latter, he remained quick to clarify that Troy would always be his favorite. He enjoyed working out at his gym six days a week; he was an excellent cook and loved to try new recipes; and he adored his cat Simba, whom he had rescued as a severely malnourished kitten and nurtured into full health. He also loved photography, travel, bicycling, camping, and kayaking.
No greater passion, though, held sway over Jared than music. His first piano teacher noticed that he was devouring his music lesson books, skipping ahead of her assigned lessons each week. She also discovered that he had perfect pitch around age 11. His prowess included composing, arranging, and editing music. In high school, he earned the National Piano Guild Award four consecutive years, along with State Finalist in the Alabama Young Soloist piano competition and several All-State Band and All-State Soloist awards.
In college at Troy, Jared played percussion in the famed Sound of the South Marching Band; sang tenor in the Collegiate Singers; was chosen as sweetheart of Tau Beta Sigma music sorority; and landed internships at Atmosphere Recording Studio and Ariana Productions in Montgomery and at Red Hot Jingles in Nashville. He earned his baccalaureate degree in music, with primary instrument as piano, in 2014.
As his musical abilities and interests evolved, Jared’s greatest joy came to be leading the worship music in church. He spent all his free time studying and listening to worship music. A graduate of the Worship Leader Institute, Jared participated each week in the Middle Tennessee Friday Night Singings. By invitation, he was a featured song leader each year at Songfest in Cullman, Alabama. He coordinated and conducted a monthly worship service at Carrick Glen assisted living facility in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Jared maintained an extensive collection of hymnals and could name almost any song in any hymnal by memory. In addition to sacred music, he played percussion in both the Cedar Creek Community Band and in the Nashville Community Concert Band, which honored him with the Players Inner Circle award in 2019, chosen by vote of the entire band membership.
A member of Jared’s church in Nashville wrote in a letter to his mother: Jared left us with the ability to love everyone, in spite of differences. He left us with the realization of how God can transform a life into what He can use in His Kingdom, when one is open and willing.He was a welcome and refreshing light that illuminated the church! He inspired those who struggled with his “can do anything I put my mind to” attitude.I know when we get to Heaven, Jared will be one of our Song Leaders, smiling from ear to ear, with his hand up, helping us all stay in harmony. Thank you for sharing your beautiful boy with us. We are the better for knowing and loving our precious Jared.
A gift for all eternity as an example of God’s purest work, Jared Norman English was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe Farris and Martha Lois Davis English; and his brother, Glenn Alan Davis. He is survived by his parents, Paul Wesley and Cara Leigh English Catrett; his brother, Wesley Thomas Catrett and wife Shay; his paternal grandparents, Whitman Levi and Nellie Pearl Catrett; and scores of relatives, friends, and siblings in Christ from Elba to Opp to Troy to Nashville, and everywhere else his journey took him.
Funeral Services will be held for Jared Monday April 26, 2021 at the Elba Church of Christ at 2:00 PM. with visitation from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.
Contributions in memory of Jared English can be made to: Christian Student Center 703 University Avenue Troy, Alabama 36081 www.troycsc.org
