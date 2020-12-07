w/picture
Ida Jean Spurlin, age 78 of Elba, AL died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memory, son - Byron Parris; sister – Beth (Lamar) Henderson; brother - Dawson (Frankie) Farris; and sisters-in-law - Patsy Hines, and Gin Spurlin all of Elba. She is also survived by granddaughter - Courtney (Barney) McCrummen, Kinston, AL; grandsons – Joseph Callie) Parrish, Elba, and Michael (Jacy) Spurlin, Brantley, AL; step-son - Shane Spurlin, Millbrook, AL; step-daughter - Lana (Billy) Chandler, Birmingham, AL; son-in-law and daughter-in-law - Dennis and Catina Manning; along with great grandchildren - Ollie-Mae and Mary-Heath McCrummen, Landry Kate and Beau Spurlin, and Clara Belle Parrish, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Spurlin was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Belle and Eugene Farris, by her husband, Joe Spurlin, her son Bruce Parrish, and by her sister, Glenda Weeks.
Serving as pallbearers for her service will be, Kyle, Jep, and John Dubose, along with Barney McCrummen, Joeseph Parrish, and Michael Spurlin.
