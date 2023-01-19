Ethel Jeane Gulley age 64 of New Brockton, AL died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home.
Memorial services will be held at Covenant Community Church on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Paul Jackson and Rory Vignola officiating.
Visitation will be at Covenant Community Church on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Mental Health Disorder Organization or a Suicide Prevention Organization of your choice.
Survivors include: son - Rory (Kadra) Vignola, Elba, AL; granddaughter - Adela Erin Vignola, Elba; grandson - Elliot Fuller, Huntsville, AL, and granddaughter - Avry Fuller, Enterprise, AL,.
Ms. Gulley was preceded in death by her daughter - Erin Fuller, father - Hugh B. White and mother - Hazel O. Oaks.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Gulley family.
