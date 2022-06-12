Jeanette Weeks age 91, a resident of Kinston, AL died peacefully Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Weeks and her children Martha Salter, Danny Weeks, Vickie Jones and infant son Timothy Ray Weeks. She leaves behind her seven children, Sue Miller, Jackie Parrish (Emmett), Ellen Odom (Don), Mike Weeks (Jessie), all of Kinston, Larry Weeks (Dewanda) of Opp, Nancy Jones (Glen) of Enterprise, and Jimmy Weeks of Kinston, her sister Frankie Wyrosdick of the Basin Community along with twenty-two grandchildren and thirty-two great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Weeks Memorial Assembly of God Church in the Lowery Community with burial in the Weeks Cemetery on Tuesday, June 14 at 11am. The family will receive friends beginning at 10am.
The family will be at the home of Mike and Jessie Weeks 881 County Road 20 Kinston, AL.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Weeks family
