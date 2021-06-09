Mrs. Jennice Boutwell, age 61, of Opp, Ala., formerly of Elba, Ala., died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel in Elba with Dr. Sam Self officiating. Burial services will follow in the New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m.
Mrs. Boutwell was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Brooks; father, Paul Brooks; and brother, Billy Paul Brooks.
Survivors include her husband: Roy Dan Boutwell, Opp; sons: Joshua (Bethany) Boutwell, Elba, Christopher Boutwell, and Nicholas (Bethany) Boutwell, both of Opp; daughter: Amber (Michael) Boykin, Lockesburg, Ark.; brother: Johnny (Sheila) Brooks, New Brockton, Ala.; and five grandchildren.
