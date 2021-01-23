Jennifer Payne

Jennifer Hatcher Payne age 74 of Enterprise, AL died Friday, January 22, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, AL. Graveside services will be held from New Home Cemetery on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Brian Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to YMCA of Enterprise, 904 Ozark Highway, Enterprise, AL 36330 in Jenny's memory.
She is survived by Keith, her husband of 56 years, and her sons Brian and Eric; daughters-in-law Audrey and Heather - the two daughters she always wanted; grandchildren Brooks, Anna Beth, Colton, Ella, Nate, Seth, Ava and Seefen; younger sisters - Pat, Marilyn, Marcia and Sue Ellen
Jenny was preceded in death by her father - Edmond Hamilton Hatcher, mother - Opal Mae Kilcrease Hatcher, brother - E H Hatcher, III, sister - Rebecca Diane Hatcher.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Payne family.
