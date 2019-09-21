Mr. Jeremie Shayne Lee, age 25, a resident of Elba, Ala., died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. from Whitewater Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Dickinson officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will begin at 4 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held Thursday from 12-2 p.m. at Whitewater Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Lee; grandmother, Ida Adair; and great-grandfather, Robbie O. Whaley.
Survivors include his father: David Lee, Elba; brother: Justin Lee, Eufaula, Ala.; grandparents: Shirley and David Lee; great-grandmother: Thelma Whaley, Jacksonville, Fla.; aunt: Susan Lee, Jacksonville; uncle: Jay Adair (Mia), Jacksonville; and numerous other family.
