Jerome Baxley age 86 of Elba, Al died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba.
Latest News
- New marquee arrives for Elba Theatre
- Registration for Master Gardener Intern Course open
- Brainstorms for 6/22/2023
- Elba Police Chief placed on administrative leave with pay
- Local teams advance in Dixie Youth Baseball Division II tournaments
- Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church to host Homecoming this Sunday, June 18th
- Coffee County Commissioners vote to adopt new driveway installation policy
- Elba City Council reappoints two to cemetery board
Most Popular
Articles
- Local teams advance in Dixie Youth Baseball Division II tournaments
- ATM machine disabled following robbery attempt last week...
- New marquee arrives for Elba Theatre
- Elba Police Chief placed on administrative leave with pay
- Elba BOE votes to hire special education coordinator for system
- Coffee County Commissioners vote to adopt new driveway installation policy
- Notice of Public Sale for A-Less Storage
- Patricia Medley
- Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church to host Homecoming this Sunday, June 18th
- Elba City Council reappoints two to cemetery board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.