Jerry L. Goodson, Major, US Army (Ret.), age 84, of Enterprise, AL, died on July 13, 2021. Memorial services will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Enterprise on July 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Bro. Michael Mynatt officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Goodson III, Hunter Goodson, Grant Wallace and Matthew Hanna. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Baptist Church. A private family burial will be held at a later time. The Goodson family is accepting flowers or a memorial contribution may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Bereavement Ministry.
Jerry was a graduate of New Brockton High School (Class of 1956), the University of Alabama, and received his Masters from Troy University. He served two tours in Vietnam with the U. S. Army. He was awarded a Purple Heart, three Bronze Stars, Air Flying Medal and three Army Commendation Medals for Valor. Jerry retired from the Army in 1977. After retiring from the Army, Jerry worked with Dorsey Trailers before joining the Civil Service where he worked until 1999.
Jerry was involved with Enterprise Civitan Club, American Legion, Carmichael Masonic Lodge, Alcazar Shriners of Alabama, and Military Order of the Purple Heart, to name a few. Jerry was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, and served as Senior Deacon.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter Prude Goodson and Eldora “Dodie” Goodson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of nearly 63 years, Patsy Parker Goodson of Elba, AL; sons – Jerry Goodson, Jr. (Sybille), Lincoln, AL, David Goodson, Tucker, GA, and Steve Goodson (Karen), Trussville, AL. He also leaves behind five grandchildren – Miller Goodson Wallace (Grant), Jerry Goodson III, Bailey Goodson Hanna (Matthew), Reagan Goodson and Hunter Goodson. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Gage Wallace and Janie Wallace.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Goodson family.
