Jerry Weeks age 78, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, February 18, 2022 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Garry Winstead officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. The family request the omission of flowers, and ask memorials be made to the Elba Food Bank, c/o P.O Box 269, Elba,
Alabama 36323 in memory of Jerry.
Jerry was the owner of Week's Tire Company in Elba. He began the business in his backyard in the mid 70's, delivering tires during the week, and mounting tires on Saturdays for customers. His business continued to grow and through dedicated service, he continued to expand into an integrated to a full-service automotive repair shop.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Jo Ann Weeks, Elba; son - Gary (Tab) Weeks, Elba; granddaughter - Brooke (William) Morgan, Dozier, AL; grandson - Bradley (Jaleigh) Weeks, Elba; along with a special nephew - Andy (Renee) Bradshaw also of Elba.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Della Mae Weeks, and Fonzel Weeks, a brother, Donald Weeks, and a sister, Catherine Hysmith.
