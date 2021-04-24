Jessica Cumby Farmer age 41, a resident of Dothan, AL died Friday, April 23, 2021 in Dothan. Graveside services will be held at Ino Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, April 26, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Garry Winstead officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations, are asked to do so to Ino Baptist Church, 6157 Hwy 134, Kinston, AL 36453.
Jessica leaves behind her mother - Rhonda Drewery Jewell, Dothan; father - Watson (Sandra) Cumby, Jr., Columbus, GA; and a brother - Andrew Gordan Cumby, of Dothan.
