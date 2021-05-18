Jessica Owens of Daleville, AL died May 3, 2021. Graveside services were held Saturday May 15, 2021 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Glenwood, AL. with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Jessica Rena Owens was born to the late Barbara Owens and Boris Pless. Jessica attended Daleville High School.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters: ZahaKiyyah Rudolph, and (Billy) Dianna Owens (Chuck); brother -Taboris Cowart (Thea) and Tremain Cowart (Juanita); aunts - Felecia Sears (J.D) Glenwood, Dianne Pennington (Jeff), Michelle Pless, and Debra Darby (Bobby) all of Troy, AL, plus Vicky Pless Atlanta, GA, Valenthia Shepherd (Robert) Luverne, AL, Ida Collins (Willie) Hueytown, AL, Maurice Pless Mobile, AL, Ricky Smiley (Claudia) Biloxi, MS. God Sisters: Shulunda Glanton, and Andrea Minnifield, nieces - Ja'Nijah, Mackayla, Mackenzie, and Jalesa; and two nephews - Treylan and Taquan Cowart, plus a host of close cousins and friends..
She was preceded in death by her mother: Barbara Owens; father: Boris Pless; two daughters: Jahkia and J'lianna Owens; one brother - Mario Cowart
