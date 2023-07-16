Mr. James Carroll “Jim” Rhoades, age 84, of the Rhoades Community died Friday, July 14, 2023 at his home.
Jim was born in Coffee County, AL, to his late parents, Clyde Whitman Rhoades and Odis Vardeman “O.V.” He was a member of Alberton Baptist Church.
Mr. Rhoades is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jimmie Weatherford Rhoades; son, Robert Michael Rhoades; daughter, Robyn Rhoades Wilborn and husband, Barney; step-son, Brett Davis and wife, Karen; step-daughter, Terri Veneziano and husband, Giovanni; brother, Dwain Rhoades and wife, Debbie; sisters-in-law, Margaret Rhoades and Betty Bass; brothers-in-law, Dennis Weatherford and wife, Peggy, and Donnell Weatherford and wife, Susan; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Edward Rhoades.
Funeral services for Mr. James Carroll “Jim” Rhoades will be held at 10:00 am Monday, July 17, 2023, from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Rhoades Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Harry Driggers will be officiating.
If an alternative to flowers is desired, the James Rhoades Engineering Endowed Scholarship has been established in his honor. Donations may be made to The Wallace Community College Foundation, 1141 Wallace Drive, Dothan, AL 36303
