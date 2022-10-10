Mr. Jimmy D Stevens, age 84, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala.
Jimmy graduated with a B.S. degree in civil engineering from Auburn University. He started his career with the US Army Corps of Engineers. Starting as a college co-op, worked in the Mobile District, Ft. Rucker as the Resident Engineer and in Huntsville as Redstone Arsenal Resident Engineer and Area Engineer at the North Alabama Area Office. He worked on many construction and waterway projects but was proudest of his work constructing the Sparkman Center, and millions of dollars in projects at Redstone Arsenal. Following a 43-year career with the Corps of Engineers, he retired to enjoy time at the beach and many trips with his wife and family.
Jimmy married the love of his life, Evelyn Arline Whisenhant, in 1964. They raised two sons and one daughter.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Laughlin Service Funeral Home with the service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel. The graveside service will follow at Huntsville Memory Gardens.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Grace Stevens, and sister, June Stevens Brown, of Zion Chapel, Ala.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Evelyn Whisenhant Stevens; his three children: Jimmy Stevens Jr., Cheryl (Ken) Hovanes, and John (Sherri) Stevens; his grandchildren: Joshua and Emma Hovanes; and a sister: Anne Stevens Boothe (Alan).
In lieu of flowers, Jimmy’s wish was for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
