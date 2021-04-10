Jimmy Davis age 71 of Elba, AL died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jon Isaacs and Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: son - Ray Davis, Troy, AL, son - John D. Davis, Elba; grandsons - Eric Davis, and John Davis, both of Elba; great granddaughter - Brinley Madison Davis, Opp, AL.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Grace Fellowship Holiness Church, P.O. Box 634, Elba, Alabama 36323.
