Jimmy Jay Grice age 77 of Kinston, AL died Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in Opp, AL.
In accordance with his wishes no formal services will be held at this time.
Survivors include: wife - Beverly Grice, Kinston; daughter - Katie Roberts (Perry Dillard), Opp, AL; sons - Joshua (Alyssa) Grice, Kinston, and Donald Grice, Andalusia, AL; sister - Dovie Morrison, Kinston. He is also survived by his six grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Grice family.
