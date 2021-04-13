Mr. Jimmy Terry Jr. died March 31, 2021. Graveside service were held Saturday April 10, 2021 New Summerhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Jimmy Terry Jr., born March 17, 1972, was the eldest son of the late Jimmy and Jewellene Flowers, born March 17, 1972. Jimmy best known as (Stanka)
Preceding Jimmy in death were his father; Jimmy L. Terry, Eva Mae Pouncy, Terry Sr. Ruby/Dinzer Flowers, Henry Terry, Joanne Doster, Willie Mae Flowers, Preston, Coy, Colson L. Terry Sr. and Jacob. Jimmy Terry leaves to cherish his memories: mother Jewellene Flowers-Terry (Vince Osby); siblings: Richard L. Terry (Tansy) Kysha Council (David) Bridgette Terry, Cannon Fuller, Shelton Stevens, and Letitia Hardwick (Javon); grandchildren: Carlesia Doster, Lakintay Terry, and Drake Spivey and six grands; grandparents: Polly R. Magwood great aunt and uncles: Lois Rowe, James D. Terry, Richard Terry, Sara Green Ossie Terry- Dickson (Roy) aunts/ uncles: Colson L. Terry Jr (Faye) Patricia Shelton Delores Terry, Eddie Terry (Mildred) James, Kimberly Flowers-Groves (Marvin) Annie Bell Flowers, Tracie Hicks (Tony ) Ruby Hill; nieces/nephews: Niakessia Turner, Shakira Terry, Diamond Lofton, Aiyana Terry, Aiden Terry, John Perez, Jayla Hardrick, Joshua Fuller, Caelab Fuller, Chelsea Abbott, Jacoree Moody and a host of cousins and friends
