James Edgar "Jimmy" Smith age 70, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his daughter's home in Opp. Arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Freak accident Saturday morning in Elba claims one life
- Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Chamunda/Chetankumar
- Elba Tigers ready to hit the field with season opener set for Aug. 20th
- Giant Watermelons!
- Ribbon cutting held for New Brockton Elementary School classroom additions
- Brainstorms for 8/12/2101
- Police Chief pleads with city council to help find a solution to 'losing officers to other agencies' problem
- Local pastor speaks to Coffee County Commission about REPRESENT event for teens
Most Popular
Articles
- Freak accident Saturday morning in Elba claims one life
- Car burns next to Christian Mission in Elba
- Local pastor speaks to Coffee County Commission about REPRESENT event for teens
- Police Chief pleads with city council to help find a solution to 'losing officers to other agencies' problem
- Giant Watermelons!
- Elba Tigers ready to hit the field with season opener set for Aug. 20th
- Brenda Capps
- Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Chamunda/Chetankumar
- Elba native returns home as pastor of Covenant Community Church
- Danny W Lee
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.