JL Johnson

Mr. JL “Big Daddy” Johnson, age 87, of Elba, Ala., died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.
JL was born April 21, 1935, in Alabama to the late Mattie Lou Johnson. He served his country in the Army National Guard and would go on to retire after 40 years of service at Fort Rucker, Ala.
In his younger years he worked at Birmingham Brick Company manufacturing block. Over the course of his career he would serve twice in the same three job capacities. In addition to working at Fort Rucker, JL also worked at Dorsey Trailer in Elba, as well as Boland Homes. While with Boland Homes he was a master carpenter and also an excellent bulldozer operator. He also owned and operated several chicken houses which kept him and his children busy.
JL served as a deacon at Woodland Grove Baptist Church since 1969. He also enjoyed several hobbies, some of which included grilling for friends and family, hosting fish fries, and being an umpire at local softball games.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 23, at Woodland Grove Baptist Church Family Life Center with Reverend Ken English and Reverend Donnie Marler officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing.
Memorial donations may be made to the Woodland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 164 County Road 235 Elba, Alabama 36323
In addition to his mom, one son, Van Johnson, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Nellie Johnson; his children: Greg Johnson (Tracy), Enterprise, Glen Johnson (Kerry), Bob Johnson (Tara), Jason Johnson (Shelia), Susan Hudson (Troy), Wesley Johnson (Brandi), all of Elba; grandchildren: Ryan Johnson, Austin Johnson (Madison), Chance Johnson (Hannah Hughes), Taylor Wright (Winston), Blake Johnson, Blaine Hudson, Byron Johnson, Jace Hudson, Brayden Johnson, Brady Johnson, Cole Johnson, Shaylee Johnson, Marigrace Johnson; and great-grandchild: Klayten Caroline Johnson; as well as many more loving family members and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.