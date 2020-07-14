Mrs. Jo Ann Smith Clark, age 73, of Waxahachie, TX died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hayes Funeral Home in Elba, AL. from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Elba.
Jo Ann was born November 10, 1946 to the late Charlie Robert Smith and Lucy Mae Kendrick Smith in Kinston, AL.
Survivors include her daughter: Rhonda Regina (Steve) Smith, Midlothian, TX, and grandchildren: Daniel Mark (Keri) Smith, David Chad (Alexandra) Smith, Asha Arlena Smith, Mellie Margaret Smith and Clark Joe Smith; daughter: Stacey Page (Rick Stacy) Clark, Colorado Springs, Colo., and grandchildren: Megan Brittany (Jason) Anable, Chance Christopher Smith, Destiny Rowan Hage, and Bree Summer Hage. She also leaves behind four great-granddaughters, four great-grandsons (with one more on the way); and two sisters: Betty Jewel, Enterprise, AL., and Peggy (Wayne Prewett) Lewis, Helena, AL.
