JoAnn Parker age 87 of Elba, AL died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. In accordance with her wishes disposition will be by cremation and no formal services will be held at this time.
Survivors include: husband - Hugh W. Parker, Elba; daughters - Jennifer (Bradley) Mueller, Sunrise, FL, and Felicia (Emad) Farag, McLean, VA; son - David Parker, Elba; granddaughters - Stacey Parker (Tim Peters), St. Louis, MO, and Hadley Mueller, Sunrise, FL; grandsons - Eric Mueller, Sunrise, , and Jonathan (Rosie) Farag, Washington, DC; great grandson - Jaxon Parker, St. Louis, MO;
She was preceded in death by her parents - J.D. and Vera Hudson, and grandson - Brian Parker.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Parker family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.