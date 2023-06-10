Elba, AL (36323)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.