Elba, AL (36323)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.