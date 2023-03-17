Jo Anne Jones 74 of Elba, AL died Friday, March 17, 2023 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Survivors include: husband - Ruben Dwayne Jones, Elba; daughters - Leigh Ann (Ricardo) Medina, Dothan, and Melissa (Bobby) Bowden, Elba;, granddaughter - Olivia Medina, and grandson - Gabriel Medina, both of Dothan; sister - Donna (Mickey) Driggers, Elba; brothers - Tim (Sherry) Morrow, Cusseta, GA; and David (Debra) Morrow, Mobile, AL,
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Jones family.
