Mr. Joe Frank Wilson, age 85, a resident of Ariton, Ala., (formerly of Wilson’s Landing, Lake Eufaula), died early Sunday evening, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Wilson, son of the late William Henry Wilson and Mamie Irene Beasley Wilson, was a native of Ariton and attended Ariton High School. He moved to Lake Eufaula in 1980, where he owned and operated Wilson’s Landing until 2003.
Mr. Wilson served as Fire Chief in the Screamer Community from 1983 until 1992. In earlier years, he was employed with Hayes International at Napier Field as a supervisor and also with Beasley Honda in Ozark. He owned and operated Wilson’s Septic Service until his retirement in 2016.
Mr. Wilson served in the Alabama Army National Guard, Ozark Unit, in his earlier years. He attended Rocky Head Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel, Ozark, Ala., with Reverend Bill Weed officiating. Burial followed in Universalist Cemetery in Ariton.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaylee Wilson; an infant brother, Billy Jack Wilson; and a nephew, Jeremy Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Elinda “Linda” Jackson Wilson, Ariton; two sons: Danny Joe Wilson, Ozark, and Derick Wilson (Kay), Edwin Community; a brother: Richard Henry Wilson (Kay), Land O’Lakes, Fla.; two grandchildren: Jason Wilson (Anna) and Dillon Wilson (Jordan); a brother-in-law: Kenneth Jackson, Jack, Ala.
Serving as active pallbearers were Byron Ziegler, Jason Wilson, Kevin Dowdy, Sr., Kenneth Jackson, Bobby Russaw, Kevin Dowdy, Jr., and Lloyd Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.